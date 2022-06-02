WASHINGTON (AP) — The white-hot demand for US workers cooled a bit, in April, though the number of unfilled jobs remains high and companies are still desperate to hire more people.
Employers advertised 11.4 million jobs, at the end of April, the Labor Department said, Wednesday, down from nearly 11.9 million, in March, the highest level on records that date back more than 20 years. At that level, there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person. That’s a sharp reversal from the historic pattern: Before the pandemic, there were always more unemployed people than available jobs.
The number of people quitting their jobs remained near record highs at 4.4 million, in April, mostly unchanged from the previous month. Nearly all of those who quit do so to take another job, typically for higher pay.
The historically high number of unfilled jobs and the number of people quitting has forced employers to pay more to attract and keep staff. Those trends are driving solid wage gains for America’s workers, particularly those that switch jobs.
The figures also suggest that hiring remains strong. On Friday, the government will release the monthly jobs report. Economists believe employers added 323,000 jobs, in May, and that the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%, matching its pre-pandemic low, from 3.6%.
The healthy level of open jobs shows that companies are still trying to add staff and grow, even as inflation hovers near a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve has embarked on what could be its fastest pace of interest rate hikes since the 1980s.
“Employers’ focus is on expansion despite high inflation and pending higher interest rates,” said Robert Frick, an economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union.
