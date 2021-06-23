WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously-occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers.
Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. The string of sales declines comes after sharp gains last fall and through the winter, as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic. Sales are up nearly 45% from last May, when purchases fell to their lowest point of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The drop in sales suggests that the hot housing market is cooling a bit, even as hiring is steady and the economy is recovering rapidly from the pandemic recession. Home sales boomed last year as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic. That lowered the number of homes available and caused prices to spike.
That increase has likely frustrated many would-be home buyers, particularly first-time buyers, and led them to postpone a home purchase. The median sales price topped $350,000 last month, the NAR said, a record high.
The number of homes for sale rose slightly in May, to 1.23 million, still very low by historical standards, and down nearly 21% from a year earlier. Perhaps revealing as well as any other statistic how skewed the housing market has become this year, there are now more realtors than there are homes for sale.
The housing market also increasingly reflects growing wealth and income disparities stemming from the pandemic, when most white-collar workers kept their jobs and many benefited from a rising stock market.
