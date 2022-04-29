FILE - A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, Thursday, April 28, 2022, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)