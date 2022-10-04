DETROIT — New vehicle sales in the US are expected to have fallen slightly in the third quarter, even with improvement, in September. But there are warning signs that consumers’ appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.
Edmunds.com says it expects sales to have fallen just under 1%, in the period from July through September, when the numbers from automakers are totaled up, on Monday. Multiple companies reported sales declines for the quarter, with General Motors as a notable exception.
However, many said sales rose, in September, as shortages of computer chips and other parts started to ease and auto factories were able to produce more, increasing vehicle supplies. But any monthly gain may be short lived due to high prices and rising interest rates.
“With increasing interest rates, affordability is being tested,” said Zack Krelle, an industry analyst at TrueCar.
