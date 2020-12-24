CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday extended a measure blocking holders of crisis-torn Venezuela’s debt from liquidating its US-based Citgo refineries as payment.
The US Treasury Department put off the possible sale of Houston-based Citgo until mid-2021. That gives President-elect Joe Biden several months to set his policy on Venezuela, which is in a historic economic and humanitarian crisis with two men claiming the presidency as millions flee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.