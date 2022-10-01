Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. "If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it," Aina says. "I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)