The CEO of United Airlines said, Wednesday, that other airlines won’t be able to handle all the flights they plan to operate, this year, leading to more disruptions for travelers.
Scott Kirby said airlines that operate as if this is still 2019, before the pandemic, are bound to struggle. He said the industry is dealing with a shortage of pilots and other workers, outdated technology and strain on the Federal Aviation Administration, which manages the nation’s airspace.
“The system simply can’t handle the volume, today, much less the anticipated growth,” Kirby said. “There are a number of airlines who cannot fly their schedules. The customers are paying the price.”
As an example of what can go wrong, Kirby referred to massive cancellations, in late December. Southwest Airlines — which Kirby did not mention by name — scrubbed nearly 17,000 flights, in late December, after a winter storm upset the schedule and overwhelmed the airline’s crew-scheduling system.
“What happened over the holidays wasn’t a one-time event caused by the weather, and it wasn’t just at one airline,” he said. Alaska, Spirit and Frontier also had double-digit percentages of canceled flights, in late December.
Kirby made the remarks during a call with analysts and reporters that was billed as a discussion of his company’s fourth-quarter financial results. He struck a contrarian tone. Most airline executives rarely take public shots at their competitors. And they are unfailingly optimistic, often treating massive flight disruptions and other setbacks as freak events caused by Mother Nature or some other factor beyond their control.
Not surprisingly, Kirby said United is taking a different approach. He said it has invested in technology, has more employees per flight than before the pandemic, keeps more spare planes and isn’t pushing the schedule too hard. However, those steps have raised United’s cost to fly one mile, not counting fuel, about 15% above 2019’s level.
United’s rate of canceled flights, last year, was slightly better than most rivals but not the best. Among the six largest US airlines, Delta canceled 1.4% of its scheduled flights, last year, while United dropped 2.0%, Alaska 2.4%, American 2.5%, Southwest 3.0% and JetBlue 3.1%, according to tracking service FlightAware.
