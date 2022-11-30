FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper continued their strike, Tuesday, claiming they’ve been pushed to the brink and that parent company McClatchy has refused to bargain in good faith over a new contract.
Union workers with the Fort Worth NewsGuild announced the strike, Monday. The union said McClatchy, owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, then revoked workers’ health care benefits, said it would post their jobs online and encouraged other workers to cross the picket line.
The union is seeking a minimum wage of $57,500 for workers living in Fort Worth. The NewsGuild alleges McClatchy countered with $45,000.
“Low wages, hostile working conditions and a hemorrhaging industry have pushed journalists to the brink, including senior reporters with deep knowledge and connections in the community,” the union said in the strike announcement, Monday.
