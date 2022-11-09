Catherine McKenna, who led a group of many high-level experts on net-zero emissions, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Oil companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they’ve got a credible plan and aren’t just making false promises, U.N. experts said in the report. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell)