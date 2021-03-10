Matt Moorhead looks out his window Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Warren, Ohio. When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohio's blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automaker's offer to move to another factory. Moorhead went by himself in the summer of 2019 to Lansing where he paid for an apartment on top of his mortgage back in Ohio. His days were spent staring at the TV and eating frozen meals "just so you could go to work." The new job on the assembly line left him with a knee that was ailing him. "It was not the life I was planning on living," he said. After six months of traveling back and forth and "trying to be a dad through a cellphone," his wife convinced him to quit. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)