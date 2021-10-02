LONDON — The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose momentum over the coming months as a result of a shortage of truck drivers, evidenced over the past few days by long lines outside filling stations.
The Office for National Statistics said the UK’s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous estimate of 4.8%. The agency said the economy also contracted by less than thought in the first quarter — 1.4% against 1.6%.
The changes mean that the British economy has gotten nearer to clawing back the 9.7% shrinkage it experienced last year after the Coronavirus pandemic struck and prompted widespread curbs on everyday life. At the end of the second quarter, the economy was 3.3% smaller than it was at the end of 2019, the last full quarter before the pandemic had an impact.
Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the upgrades mean the British economy is “no longer the laggard” among the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.
As a result of Thursday’s upgrades, the UK has leapfrogged Italy, which remains 3.8% smaller than before the pandemic. Its shortfall is identical with Germany’s and just worse than France’s 3.2%. Of the seven major industrial nations, only the US has an economy bigger than it was before the pandemic.
The biggest driver of Britain’s upward revision in the second quarter was household spending, which contributed four percentage points of the 5.5% increase. The country’s pandemic restrictions were eased in April to allow outdoor and lifted in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.