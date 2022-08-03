Uber’s effort to meld its pioneering ride-hailing service with food and freight delivery showed progress during the past quarter even though the company sustained a huge loss stemming from a sharp decline in its outside investments.
Looking past Uber’s second-quarter loss of $2.6 billion announced, Tuesday, Wall Street celebrated a significant milestone that raised hopes that Uber is on the verge of becoming a self-sustaining business.
The good news arrived, Tuesday, in the form of a key metric known as free cash flow. Uber generated $382 million in cash during the April-June period, the first quarter in the company’s 13-year history that it didn’t hemorrhage money.
Uber has now been profitable for four consecutive quarters under a financial yardstick called EBIDTA, or “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.”
By that measure, Uber earned $364 million during the second quarter, breezing past industry analyst projections of $277 million, according to FactSet Research.
Uber still sustained a massive loss that translated into $1.33 per share primarily caused by declines in Uber’s stake in Aurora, a self-driving car company, and a Singapore transportation service called Grab.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, Tuesday, that he is confident the company will build upon its momentum and possibly surpass a previously set goal of generating $1 billion in free cash flow annually.
