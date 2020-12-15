DETROIT — An independent monitor will watch the United Auto Workers’ finances and operations, and members will decide how they pick future leaders under a reform agreement with the US Attorney’s office.
The deal was announced Monday in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption that reached into the upper ranks of the 400,000-member union.
It forestalls a possible federal takeover of the UAW due to the probe into bribery and embezzlement that has lasted more than five years.
The monitor, to be nominated by the union and approved by the Justice Department, will stay in place for six years unless all sides agree to end or extend the term. The deal, spelled out in a federal court consent decree, still must be approved by a US district judge.
Matthew Schneider, the US attorney in Detroit, said Monday that the probe of the union has ended, but investigators still are pursuing unspecified individuals.
But he said that current UAW President Rory Gamble is not a target of the investigation. “I don’t have any reason to investigate Mr. Gamble,” Schneider said.
Gamble said the settlement, while painful, takes the union another step toward “restoring the full faith and confidence of our members.”
He said it puts in place safeguards that go beyond what the union already has done, including a review of financial controls, hiring an ethics officer and retaining a third-party firm to review finances.
“The UAW going forward is clean, and we are a better union for it,” Gamble said.
The probe has led to 11 convictions of union members, including two former presidents. Schneider said it uncovered embezzlement of over $1.5 million in dues money, kickbacks to union officials from vendors, and $3.5 million in illegal payments from executives at Fiat Chrysler who wanted to corruptly influence contract talks.
The union, he said, already has repaid $15 million in improper charges to joint training centers set up with General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford. It also agreed to pay $1.5 million to the Internal Revenue Service to settle a tax investigation.
Under the deal, union members will decide by secret ballots whether they will vote directly to pick the union’s future leaders, within six months of when the monitor is appointed.
Schneider, whose office has been investigating union corruption since 2015, had floated the idea of a government takeover and has advocated for direct voting by members to elect union leadership. Currently the union’s members vote on delegates to a convention, who then vote on a president.
The monitor will administer the election, will have the power to approve hiring or discharges of union employees, and can end or approve contracts, the agreement says.
Lee Harris, a worker at a General Motors engine and transmission factory in Romulus, Michigan, near Detroit, said the union needs additional oversight because of the scandal.
He said he would love to see members directly vote on leaders because the old method was unfair to workers.
Many of the union officials were accused by federal authorities of conspiring with others to cover up the use of union cash for boozy meals, premium cigars, golf and lodging in Palm Springs, California.
Former UAW President Dennis Williams in September pleaded guilty in the government’s investigation, and his successor as president, Gary Jones, pleaded guilty in June
