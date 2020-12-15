FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, United Auto Workers union President Rory Gamble answers questions in Southfield, Mich. The United Auto Workers and the U.S. attorney's office in Detroit say they have reached a settlement to reform the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal. Terms of the deal will be announced at a Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, news conference in Detroit. Gamble and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, who has called for the reforms, are scheduled to attend Monday's announcement. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)