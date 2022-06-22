Two Black executives at Amazon are leaving the company, the e-commerce juggernaut confirmed, Tuesday, hours after CEO Andy Jassy named a new head for the company’s troubled retail business.
Alicia Boler Davis, a senior vice president who oversees the company’s warehouses, and David Bozeman, the vice president of the Amazon’s Transportation Services, have decided “to explore new opportunities outside Amazon,” John Felton, an Amazon executive who’s taking over the company’s operations organization, said in an email to employees. Boler Davis’ departure means there are no more Black executives on Amazon’s senior leadership team, which has been criticized for a lack of diversity.
“They scaled our operations, launched new capabilities and programs, and demonstrated relentless passion to make our operations better each and every day,” Felton said in the email.
Amazon did not give further details on the reasons behind the two executives leaving the company and neither could be immediately reached for comment.
News of their departure came following an announcement from Jassy earlier in the day that Doug Herrington will become the new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, the company’s former “consumer” division that is dealing with a glut of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic.
