FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Peiter “Mudge" Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower who is warning of security flaws, privacy threats and lax controls at the social platform, will take his case to Congress on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Senators who will hear Zatko's testimony are alarmed by his allegations at a time of heightened concern over the safety of powerful tech platforms. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)