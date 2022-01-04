ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed, on Monday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, further eroding peoples’ purchasing power. The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8%, the data showed.
The yearly inflation rate was the highest since September 2002. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party came to power two months later, in November 2002.
Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan promised a return to single-digit inflation.
