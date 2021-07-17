FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. President Joe Biden's administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)