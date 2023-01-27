NEW YORK — The decision by Facebook’s parent company to soon reinstate Donald Trump’s account comes at a critical moment for the former president as he tries to build campaign momentum for a return to the White House.
Reclaiming his social media megaphone could open an important new stream of revenue for the 2024 contest’s only declared candidate, whose campaign has faced criticism for its lackluster launch.
Trump is considering a return to Twitter, as well, rejoining both of the social media giants that he used to great effect to widely and personally connect with his supporters in previous campaigning.
He was banned from posting on both Facebook and Twitter, along with other social media sites, for his role in inciting violence in the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, on Jan. 6, 2021.
