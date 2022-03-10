NEW YORK (AP) — A bank’s decision to loan Donald Trump’s company $100 million is the latest evidence the former president might survive fraud investigations and a business-world backlash over his efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 election.
San Diego-based Axos Bank finalized the loan with the Trump Organization, on Feb. 17, according to documents filed with the city, Tuesday.
That’s just three days after public revelations that the Republican’s longtime accountants had disavowed a decade’s worth of his financial statements amid allegations by New York’s attorney general that they had exaggerated his wealth.
The Axos loan is being used to pay back an old loan backed by commercial space at Trump Tower that was coming due, in September.
A year ago, it looked possible that Trump might become a pariah after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop a vote certifying President Joe Biden’s election win. Banks, insurers and other business partners all cut ties following the riot.
Last year, the Trump Organization was indicted in New York on charges it helped executives evade taxes. And for two years, the company has been the subject of civil and criminal investigations by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Manhattan district attorney.
But in the fall, Trump struck a deal to sell his Washington hotel for far more than expected. And a partnership he’s involved with that owns two office towers recently took out new loans for far more than needed to pay off old ones coming due.
“He bounces back,” says Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization executive who is not a fan and even urged people not to vote for him.
