FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio. Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign was powered by a cell phone app that allowed staff to monitor the movements of his millions of supporters, and offered intimate access to their social networks. The app lets Trump’s team communicate directly with the 2.8 million people who downloaded it and if they gave permission, with their entire contact list as well. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)