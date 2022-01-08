State and local governments will have greater flexibility to spend $350 billion of federal COVID-19 aid under new rules from President Joe Biden’s administration.
The revised rules mean that most cities and counties will be free to spend their entire allotment on any government services without having to prove they lost revenue during the pandemic. The rules also allow spending on more types of construction and a wider range of high-speed Internet projects, among other things.
The final US Treasury Department rules come nearly 10 months after Biden signed the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that included aid for state, local and tribal governments. The money was intended to help shore up their finances, pay the ongoing costs of fighting the virus and invest in longer-term projects to strengthen communities.
But some government officials had been hesitant to make spending decisions until they could get greater certainty from federal officials about what was allowed. The new rules could relieve that anxiety.
