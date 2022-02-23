FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, a customer looks over the beer selection at Crest Foods in Oklahoma City. In an effort to give smaller breweries a better chance at competing, the Treasury Department this month issued a report full of ideas on how to create a more competitive beer, wine and liquor market. It enlisted the help of state and federal law enforcement agencies for ideas on how to level the playing field. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)