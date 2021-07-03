WASHINGTON (AP) — The US trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The US trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.
In May, exports of US goods and services rose 0.6% to $206 billion. But that was offset by a 1.3% gain in imports which hit $277.3 billion.
Through the first five months of this year, the US trade deficit totals $353.1 billion, up a sizable 45.8% from the deficit during the same period last year when Americans’ appetite for imported goods was being held back by the pandemic.
This year, the improving US economy has increased demand for imports while the rest of the world has been recovering more slowly, dampening demand for US exports. The trade deficit is the gap between what America sells abroad and what the country imports.
The deficit in goods totaled $89.2 billion in May and this was offset by a smaller $17.9 billion surplus in services such as airline travel. Since the pandemic, the US services surplus has been shrinking given the pandemic’s impact on travel.
