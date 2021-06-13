Patrick Semansky/AP

In this May 7 photo, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Top regulators pledged Friday to push reforms in a key corner of U.S. financial markets that the Federal Reserve and Treasury had to rush to support after it was roiled during the coronavirus outbreak in the spring of 2020.he oversight council is an interagency group headed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said the 2020 crisis prompted “extreme policy interventions” by the Federal Reserve and Treasury to restore order in the market.