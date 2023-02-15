Paige Pritchard, a spending coach who shares financial advice on TikTok, works in her home office, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Coppell, Texas. At a time when consumers are inundated with so-called social media influencers peddling the latest products online, a slew of TikTok users are leveraging their platforms to tell people what not to buy instead. Pritchard said she chose her career path after blowing her entire $60,000 salary on clothing, beauty and hair products in the first year after she graduated from college. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)