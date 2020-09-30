PARIS (AP) — It’s an ugly spat for such a glamorous industry: French luxury powerhouse LVMH and US jeweler Tiffany & Co. are blaming each other for the collapse of what would have been the sector’s biggest-ever buyout deal.
Paris-based LVMH had announced Wednesday it was abandoning the $14.5 billion takeover plan because the French government had requested a delay to assess the impact of proposed US tariffs. Tiffany sued to enforce the deal, and on Thursday LVMH lashed back.
The Paris-based conglomerate — whose holdings including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Moet & Chandon, Bulgari and Sephora — issued a statement threatening legal action of its own, accusing Tiffany of mismanaging the financial crisis prompted by virus lockdowns.
Tiffany, based in New York, said LVMH’s argument for halting the buyout has no basis in French law, and that LVMH hadn’t attempted to seek the required antitrust approval from three jurisdictions. LVMH disputed that, and said the necessary approvals were expected in October.
