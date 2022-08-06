The ship Navi-Star carrying a load of corn starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war had blocked most exports, so the July 22 deal aimed to ease food security around the globe. World food prices have been soaring in a crisis blamed on the war, supply chain problems and COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok)