FILE - In this July 1, 2020 file photo, Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery in San Leandro, Calif. Many new gig workers aren’t aware of the tax obligations associated with their new status as independent contractors. Delivery drivers, grocery runners and freelancers need to pay income and self-employment tax on their earnings, which can amount to 30% of their earnings. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)