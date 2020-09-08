Theme Parks-Slow Reopening

In this photo made on Aug. 29, 2020, visitors ride the Wave Swinger in the "Lost Kennywood" section of Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pa. Visitors have been slow to return to U.S. theme parks that saw their seasons interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, causing some parks to reduce their operating days, slash ticket prices and close early for the year. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 Keith Srakocic

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Theme park operators who spent months installing hand sanitizing stations, figuring out how to disinfect roller coasters seats and checking the temperatures of guests at their gates so they’d come back in the midst of the pandemic are finding many reluctant to return.

Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance — expectations weren’t high to begin with — along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the Coronavirus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.