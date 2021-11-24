Santa, Sid Fletcher, sits behind a glass barrier as he hears Kendra Alexander of St. James, Minn., during her visit Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at The Santa Experience at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Where allowed, some malls and big-box stores are offering Santa's guests a choice of full contact or social distance. A microphone in the green plays picks up conversations. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)