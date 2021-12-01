A natural gas well is juxtaposed with apartment buildings a few hundred feet away in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The site, known as "AC-360," is operated by TEP Barnett, a subsidiary of French energy giant Total Energies. It is one of Total's 33 well sites in Arlington that contain 163 wells. The company has proposed adding three new wells at this site. Some residents of the predominately Hispanic and Black neighborhood, as well as parents and staff at a daycare near the site, oppose the plan, citing health concerns. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)