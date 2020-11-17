An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21. Based on its market value Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)