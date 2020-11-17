NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21. Based on its market value Monday, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry.
S&P Dow Jones Indices made the announcement after the closing bell. Tesla shares jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading.
Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profit in the second quarter of this year. However, it was not selected for inclusion in the index in September by the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
