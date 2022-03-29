NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell, Monday, after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.
The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.
It did not say when a split would occur or the ratio of such a stock split, but it would follow similar maneuvers by a trio of tech companies that have seen their shares soar in recent months.
Tesla’s shares are up more than 60% over the past year, with each costing more than $1,000.
And the company is growing. CEO Elon Musk opened Tesla’s first European factory last week, a “Gigafactory” in Germany that will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year.
“Given the stock’s meteoric run its not a surprise that Musk & Co. are heading down the path of another stock split especially with robust EV demand and the build-outs of the flagship Berlin and Austin Giga factories now on a glide path,” said Dan Ives, who follows Tesla for Wedbush.
A stock split would change the price-per-stock, but not the overall value of those holdings. It can push up the price of a company’s stock, at least temporarily, and the announcement did just that, on Monday.
Shares continued to rise after the opening bell, almost 8%, or $77.22, to $1,087.86.
Tesla Inc. said that its Board has greenlighted the proposal, but that the dividend is contingent on final Board approval.
Tesla had a 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, which went into effect one day after the company announced that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of its stock.
