FILE - A 2021 Model 3 sedan sits in a near-empty lot at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. June 27, 2021. Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt. Documents posted Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)