FILE - The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021,. Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because sounds played over an external speaker can obscure audible warnings for pedestrians. The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)