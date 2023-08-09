DETROIT (AP) — Tensions rose in contract talks between the United Auto Workers union and Stellantis on Tuesday with the union president accusing the company of seeking concessions in contract talks when the union wants gains, as a September strike threat looms.
UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement that Stellantis has broken a pledge not to seek givebacks in this round of talks, in which the union is seeking more than 40% general pay raises over four years, restoration of pensions for newer hires, cost-of-living increases, an end to wage tiers and other benefits.
The union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14, and Fain has told workers they should be willing to go on strike to make major gains.
The UAW represents about 146,000 workers at the three companies. In the past its contracts had set the standard for manufacturing wages and benefits for blue-collar jobs nationwide.
As the industry undergoes a historic transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, the automakers will need thousands of workers to staff battery plants that are joint ventures with battery companies. The UAW also sees this year’s contract as a crucial opportunity to ensure representation in the industry’s jobs of the future.
Fain scheduled a Facebook Live chat Tuesday with members to update them on the talks, focusing on Stellantis. He said the membership’s demands apply equally to all three automakers. A union spokesman said singling out Stellantis doesn’t mean the UAW has picked the company as a strike target.
Top-scale production workers at the companies make about $32 per hour, and the companies have said it’s much higher when benefits and bonuses are added in. Ford, for instance, says in a statement that benefits and bonuses push the yearly package value to about $112,000.
