NEW YORK (AP) — Target will plow $4 billion into its business each year for the next several years to redo its stores, add new ones and speed up delivery as the discounter aims to keep up with increasingly demanding shoppers shaped by the pandemic.
As part of the investments announced Tuesday, Target will accelerate the pace of building small-format stores, with plans to add 30 to 40 new stores this year, up from 29 last year. It also will step up the pace of its store remodel program. It will remodel 150 stores this year, and then push that number to 200 remodels a year later.
But safety will remain top of mind even as the threat of COVID-19 should diminish with the vaccine rollout. The Minneapolis retailer says it will implement more contactless features from its restrooms to its checkouts and add distance between merchandise and at the checkout lanes.
The company is also testing a “merchandise sortation hub” in Minneapolis and will build five more this year. The hubs will help sort packages and speed up deliveries to customers ordering more online.
The capital investment is up 50% from the previous year.
The moves come as Target extended its sales streak through the holiday quarter and sales grew by more than $15 billion.
