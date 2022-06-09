US Target Canceled Orders UNDER EMBARGO

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Retail giant Target Corp. plans to cut prices on some merchandise and cancel orders as the company works to reduce its burgeoning inventory.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported, Tuesday, that the company’s inventory grew 43%, from February to April.

Customers may see lower prices on televisions, outdoor furniture and kitchen appliances to clear space for better-selling items.

Still, the company says prices overall may climb, this summer, as it wrestles with rising transportation costs. The retailer plans to address supply chain problems by adding more holding capacity near US ports and working with supplies to reduce distances products travel.

Target shares fell 7% in early trading, Tuesday morning.

