MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Retail giant Target Corp. plans to cut prices on some merchandise and cancel orders as the company works to reduce its burgeoning inventory.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported, Tuesday, that the company’s inventory grew 43%, from February to April.
Customers may see lower prices on televisions, outdoor furniture and kitchen appliances to clear space for better-selling items.
Still, the company says prices overall may climb, this summer, as it wrestles with rising transportation costs. The retailer plans to address supply chain problems by adding more holding capacity near US ports and working with supplies to reduce distances products travel.
Target shares fell 7% in early trading, Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.