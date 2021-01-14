FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, shoppers take purchases to their vehicle in the parking lot of a Target store in Marlborough, Mass. Target’s strong sales streak extended through the holiday season, as shoppers snapped up everything from clothing to home goods during the pandemic. The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, that its online sales surged 102% for the November and December period. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)