WASHINGTON (AP) — The accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, along with the Biden administration’s rescue aid policies, have brightened the outlook for the US economy as it extends its recovery from the pandemic recession.
That is the view of a majority of business economists that emerges from a survey being released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics. The results, based on responses from 97 NABE members earlier this month, found that two-thirds say the vaccines and the administration’s policies have increased their optimism.
