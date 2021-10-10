ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — When Public Service Company of New Mexico abandons the coal-fired
San Juan Generating Station in June, the utility won’t have enough solar replacement power to pick up the slack because of supply chain issues caused by the global pandemic.
Three of the four solar projects meant to replace the coal plant won’t be fully operating until well after San Juan’s closure, creating potential power supply issues when consumer demand peaks in summer 2022, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
PNM is seeking agreements with other regional utilities for temporary backup power for when homes and businesses ramp up their cooling systems during summer. But with unprecedented heat waves stressing power grids throughout the West, the utility is struggling to secure needed San Juan replacement power.
Utility executives are “very concerned” about it, although the company does expect to lock in deals with power suppliers in time to meet consumer demand next summer, said Vice President for Generation Tom Fallgren.
“Do I lose sleep over it? Yes,” Fallgren recently told the state Public Regulation Commission. “Do I think we’ll solve it? Yes.”
The problems began in May, when developers of one of four solar projects meant to replace coal generation next year told PNM it would not be able to bring its planned “Rockmont” solar plant online in time for San Juan’s closure. The 130-megawatt Rockmont project — with 100 MW of solar generation and 30 MW of backup battery storage — accounts for about 14% of the total 950 MW of solar panels and batteries that PNM has contracted to replace San Juan.
The other sources include the 450-MW “Arroyo” solar and battery system in McKinley County, a 300-MW “San Juan” solar and battery project and a 70-MW “Jicarilla” solar and battery facility in Rio Arriba County.
Rockmont developers are behind because they never fully resolved right-of-way issues with land owners before completing their contract with PNM. That interrupted agreed-on construction timelines, pushing the developers into default on the contract, Fallgren told the Journal.
