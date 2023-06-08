Leo Burchell, left, reacts during a conversation with his mother, Michele, and twin sister, Paige, at home in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. To tell his parents, Leo shared a poem he had written about his transition. He worried it would be hard for them, as parents who had always identified as “girl parents” to three daughters. His mom, dad, older and twin sister were all supportive. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)