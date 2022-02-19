WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve, on Friday, formally adopted sweeping new rules that will limit the ability of its top officials to invest in financial markets, a change intended to prevent conflicts of interest involving investments affected by Fed policies.
The stricter rules were developed after an outcry last year over questionable trades that were made by several top Fed policymakers.
Under the new rules, Fed officials may not invest in individual stocks, bonds or cryptocurrencies and are limited to diversified investments such as mutual funds. They must provide 45 days’ notice of any trade and secure approval of such trades.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced the rules, in October, after ethics questions engulfed several high-ranking policymakers about trades they had made in securities that stood to be affected by Fed actions at the time.
