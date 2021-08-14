NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Sonos Inc., up $2.58 to $37.38.
The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reported a surprise fiscal third-quarter profit.
Lordstown Motors Corp., up 16 cents to $5.74.
The electric truck maker said it will begin limited production of its Endurance vehicle in September and expects regulatory approval in December or January.
Carnival Corp., down 63 cents to $23.36.
Cruise lines and other travel-related companies fell due to the COVID-19 resurgence.
