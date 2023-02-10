NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%. All three indexes had been up by close to 1% in the morning, before momentum gave out.
Stocks have been shaky this week, flipping from gains to losses and back again amid uncertainty about where interest rates and inflation are heading. A still-strong jobs market has investors buying more into the Federal Reserve’s forecast that it will hike rates a couple more times before holding them at a high level through this year. High rates can drive down inflation but also raise the risk of a recession and hurt investment prices.
A narrowing disconnect between markets and the Fed could lead to less volatility in markets in the future, said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. But for now, with a jumble of earnings reports pouring in from companies along Wall Street and questions remaining about whether the economy can avoid a sharp recession, swings are likely to remain.
