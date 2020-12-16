Stocks notched broad gains on Wall Street Tuesday as renewed optimism that Washington will deliver more aid to the struggling economy put investors in a buying mood.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.3%, snapping a four-day losing streak. Technology companies powered much of the rally, which helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite to an all-time high. An index of small-company stocks also set a record high. Treasury yields rose.
Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on another round of Coronavirus relief have been dragging on for weeks. Fresh signs of cooperation Tuesday appeared to boost the market’s confidence that Washington can get past its partisan divide and hammer out a deal. A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a detailed proposal. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held another round of talks.
“The most important thing is this idea of a fiscal stimulus package actually seeing some positive chance of being approved,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.
Also helping to steady the market were hopes for an improving economy next year as COVID-19 vaccines become widely distributed. A vaccine candidate developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health may be on the cusp of regulatory approval after the Food and Drug Administration said its preliminary analysis confirmed its safety and effectiveness. It would join the nation’s first vaccine, which just began rolling out. Hundreds of hospital and health care facilities will get their first shipments Tuesday of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The S&P 500 rose 47.13 points to 3,694.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 337.76 points, or 1.1%, to 30,199.31. The Nasdaq climbed 155.02 points, or 1.3%, to 12,595.06. That eclipsed the index’s last all-time high set a week ago.
About 90% of the companies in the benchmark S&P 500 notched gains, led by technology, financial and health care stocks.
Small-company stocks did especially well, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about prospects for the economy. The Russell 2000 index picked up 45.91 points, or 2.4%, to 1,959.76, a record high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.