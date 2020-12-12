FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. California is seeking to join the Justice Department in its antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc., one of the state's largest businesses. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the motion to join the case in federal court on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)