FILE - This July 12, 2021 image shows green and red chile ristras on display at a roadside stand in Hatch, N.M. There's nothing like the sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame. It permeates New Mexico every fall, wafting from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots, inducing immediate salivation and visions of mouth-watering culinary wonders laden with hot peppers. Democratic Sen. Bill Soules is proposing that roasted green chile become the official state aroma. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)