BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starbucks workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize, on Thursday, a first for the 50-year-old coffee retailer in the US and the latest sign that the labor movement is stirring after decades of decline.
The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union at the Elmwood Avenue location, one of three stores in Buffalo where elections were being held. A second store rejected the union in a vote of 12-8, but the union said it might challenge that result because it wasn’t confident all of the eligible votes had been counted. The results of a third store could not be determined because both sides challenged seven separate votes.
Starbucks and Workers United, the union vying to represent the workers, have five business days to submit their objections to the election results, the labor Board said. If objections are filed, there could be a series of hearings and appeals that delay certification of the votes. If no objections are filed, the results could be certified as early as Dec. 16.
If the labor Board certifies the results and one or more of the stores unionizes, they would be the first Starbucks-owned stores in the US to be represented by a union. The company has actively fought unionization at its stores for decades, saying its stores function best when it works directly with employees.
The election comes at a time of heightened labor unrest in the US Striking cereal workers at Kellogg Co. rejected a new contract offer, earlier this week. Thousands of workers were on strike at Deere & Co. earlier this fall. And the US labor Board recently approved a redo of a union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama after finding the company pressured workers to vote against the union.
Labor shortages are giving workers a rare upper hand in wage negotiations. And Dan Graff, director of the Higgins Labor Program at the University of Notre Dame, said the pandemic gave many workers the time and space to rethink what they want from their jobs.
Starbucks workers watching the vote count, on Thursday, over Zoom on a big screen at a union office in Buffalo erupted into cheers and chants of “Elmwood, Elmwood, Elmwood!” when the results of that location were announced, jumping up and down and hugging each other.
“It has been an unbelievably long road to get to this point,” said Michelle Eisen, an 11-year employee at the Elmwood store. “As of today, we have done it, in spite of everything the company has thrown at us. “
Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said the company hasn’t yet determined its next steps, but noted that there were close votes at two of the Buffalo stores.
“Every partner matters. It’s how we built the company and how we will continue to run the company,” Borges said. “We will continue to focus on the best Starbucks experience we can deliver for every partner and our customers.”
Workers at all three stores began voting by mail, last month, on whether they wanted to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
The NLRB began counting ballots, Thursday, from union elections held at the stores. Around 111 Starbucks workers were eligible to vote; 78 ballots — including those that were challenged by the union and Starbucks — were counted Thursday.
“Yes” votes could accelerate unionization efforts at other US Starbucks stores. Already, three more stores in Buffalo and a store in Mesa, Arizona, have filed petitions with the labor Board for their own union elections. Those cases are pending.
Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center, says that it’s a big deal for even one Starbucks location to vote for a union, calling it “a symbolic victory for the labor movement.”
Wong noted that it could not only galvanize workers at other Starbucks locations but also at fast food chains.
“People are looking at what is happening in Buffalo,” Wong said.
But Matthew Dimick, an associate professor of law at the University of Buffalo, noted that Buffalo has a long tradition of labor organizing from its industrial past.
