FILE - This is a Starbucks sign in a coffee shop in Pittsburgh, Nov. 13, 2021. Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday, Jan. 3, 2021 it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)