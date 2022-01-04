Starbucks says its US workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said, Monday, it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees, in November.
The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the US Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement, on Friday.
Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 US employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.
Starbucks said full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested a pharmacy, clinic or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.
